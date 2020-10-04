Theater chains are going into crisis mode as more studios delay their films to 2021 because of the ongoing health crisis. This week, “No Time To Die” moved from November 2020 to April 2021, just a few weeks after Marvel bumped “Black Widow” from November 2020 to May 2021.

At the domestic box office, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “TENET” made another $2.7M domestically across 2,722 locations. The weekend gross bumped the film’s five-week domestic total to $45M, and the worldwide total to over $307M. Christopher Nolan directed “Tenet,” which features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Disney re-released “Hocus Pocus” to celebrate the spooky season, and the movie made over $1.9M for the studio across 2,570 locations. Kenny Ortega directed the Halloween classic, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Thora Birch.

“The New Mutants” dropped to third-place this weekend, bringing in $1M across 2,154 locations. The film, now in its sixth-week in theaters, has made $21M domestically and over $41.9M worldwide. Josh Boone directed “The New Mutants,” which stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

The thriller “Unhinged” took fourth-place overall on the domestic chart with an $870K weekend across 2,033 locations. The film has grossed over $18M domestically and $33M globally since it first hit theaters eight-weeks ago. Derrick Borte directed “Unhinged,” which stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie.

Fifth-place went to “Infidel” this week, which made another $455K domestically, raising the film’s three-week total to $3.4M worldwide. Cyrus Nowrasteh wrote and directed the espionage-thriller, which stars Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, and Hal Ozsan.

The re-releases like “Hocus Pocus” and “Star Wars” won’t keep theaters open for much longer. Major chains like Cineworld announced that it would start closing 543 of its Regal Cinema venues in the U.S., as well as cinemas across the U.K. and Ireland. With no major releases on the schedule, theaters in your town will most likely close their doors as well.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

