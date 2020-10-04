SYFY is getting into the Halloween spirit and offering a Halloween slate that includes the premiere of the original horror movie “Tales From The Hood 3,” and a list of marathons and classics franchises. SYFY WIRE is also hosting a shoppable editorial web series for the holiday, offering a specially-curated online hub featuring Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights-themed merchandise.

Other free content to stream this Halloween season includes Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween, Prime Video’s Halloween Collection, and Huluween. You can stream content from all of those platforms if you are looking for something spooktacular to watch while you carve pumpkins. You can also check out the horror-thrillers coming to On-Demand and Digital platforms at the home box office.

You can find SYFY’s schedule of films, marathons, blocks, and events below, as described by the network.

THE STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT (October 1st)

A family of four staying at a secluded mobile home park for the night are stalked and then hunted by three masked psychopaths

TALES FROM THE HOOD 3 (October 17th)

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee executive produces with writers/directors/producers Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott in this next installment of the ground-breaking original Tales from the Hood. Following the franchise’s cult classic roots, this all-new anthology, which features Tony Todd and Lynn Whitfield, is four terrifying tales that will scare and thrill audiences with its horrifying twists and social commentary.

DARK ARTS SUNDAYS (Every Sunday in October)

Celebrate the dark side of the Wizarding World with “The Harry Potter film series, asnd Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them airing every Sunday throughout the month.

BUST A GUT HALLOWEEN (October 3rd)

Who says you can’t have your scares but laugh at them too? Join us for some frighteningly funny films, including “Hook,” “Zombieland,” and the SYFY premieres of “Monster House” and “The Mask.”

RIDE OR DIE MARATHON (October 6th)

Hit the road with these high-octane thrillers, including “Wrong Turn 2,” “Dead End,” “Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings” and “Drive Angry.”

DON’T FEAR THE SEQUEL MARATHON (October 12th)

We’ll have you seeing double with these horror favorites and their sequels back-to-back all day long. Films include “28 Days Later,” “28 Weeks Later,” “The Strangers,” “The Strangers: Prey at Night,” THE PURGE and the SYFY premiere of THE PURGE: ANARCHY.

BACK TO THE FUTURE DAY MARATHON (October 21st)

Grab your hoverboard and get that DeLorean up to 88 MPH because we’re celebrating Back to the Future Day all day long with BACK TO THE FUTURE I-III.

WHAT’S EATING YOU? MARATHON (October 22nd)

This year has thrown a lot at us, and just in case a zombie apocalypse is next up on the 2020 bingo card, we’re here to help you start prepping with a day full of some of our favorite zombie flicks including “Zombieland,” “Dawn of the Dead,” “28 Days Later,” “20 Weeks Later,” “Zombie Night,” “Dead 7,” “Rise of the Zombies” and “Zombie Apocalypse.”

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET MARATHON (October 29th)

1…2…Freddy’s coming for you…so don’t fall asleep! Instead you can catch the all-day marathon of this classic horror franchise. Movies include “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child” and “Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare.”

MASK UP MARATHON (October 30th)

Even some of the deadliest villains think safety comes first! Mask up for a marathon featuring these masked murderers, including “Halloween” (2007), “Leatherface,” “Jason X,” “Jigsaw,” THE PURGE, THE PURGE: ANARCHY, “The Mask,” “Friday the 13th: Jason Goes to Hell” and “You Might Be the Killer.”

HARRY POTTER HALLOWEEN MARATHON (October 31st)

The Hallowe’en Feast is upon us, so what better way to celebrate than the Wizarding World?

SYFY Wire’s digital shopping event will offer select merchandise from the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida. The merch includes sweatshirts, tees, face coverings, shot glasses, and more.

