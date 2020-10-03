Universal Pictures delayed the release of “F9” by a few weeks to make room for the James Bond film “No Time To Die,” which was moved from November 2020, to April 2021.

“F9” was initially slated to release on May 22, 2020 but the film’s release was moved to April 2021 at the start of the ongoing health crisis. After MGM delayed “No Time To Die,” Universal Pictures decided to shift the release date of the new Fast and Furious installment to Memorial Day weekend.

“F9” stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren.

The official description reads, “Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”

Justin Lin directed “F9,” and will return to the franchise to direct the tenth installment. The previous film in the franchise, “Fate of the Furious,” was released in 2017 and was directed by F. Gary Gray. That film made $98M over its opening weekend and went on to make over $1.2B worldwide. The popular franchise has made over $5B for Universal Pictures since the first film hit theaters in 2009.

“F9” will finish off a busy month at the box office. Marvel’s “Black Widow,” which was recently moved from November 2020 to May 2021, will release at the start of the month. That film features Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, Scarlett Johansson, and David Harbour. “Godzilla vs Kong” is also slated to release in May, as well as the new “SAW” installment “Spiral.” Those releases could change now that “F9” is taking the memorial day slot, but right now, there will be plenty of new releases at the start of the summer season.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.