The next James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” won’t be releasing in 2020. The film’s release date was recently changed, moving from November 20, 2020, to April 2, 2021. The movie stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris. The film also features Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the movie.

The film was originally scheduled to release in April 2020 but was moved to November at the start of the ongoing health crisis.

The official James Bond social media accounts told fans on Friday afternoon, “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.”

The official description for the movie reads, “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish shared the official music video for No Time to Die, the original song written for the 25th James Bond installment. Daniel Kleinman directed the music video, which blends footage of Billie Eilish with scenes taken from the movie.

The move leaves “PIXAR’s SOUL” as the last major release on the November schedule. The thriller “Run,” starring Sarah Paulson, recently moved to Hulu and will premiere on the platform on November 20th. Marvel moved all of its films off the 2020 box office schedule, including “Black Widow,” which was slated to release on November 1st.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

