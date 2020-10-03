Writer-director David E. Talbert’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” has a release date and trailer. The holiday musical stars Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, and newcomer Madalen Mills, and features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan.

The official description reads, “A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.”

Netflix has several family-friendly films and series slated to release throughout October. Other projects on the list include “Carmen Sandiego: Season 3,” “The Worst Witch: Season 4,” “A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween,” Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween,” “Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2,” “Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters,” “Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef,” “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting,” “The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3,” “Over the Moon,” and “Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4.”

Last week, Netflix teased the holiday rom-com “Holidate,” and released a first look trailer for the movie. That project stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Manish Dayal, Alex Moffat, Jake Manley, Cynthy Wu, Frances Fisher, and Kristin Chenoweth. John Whitesell directed the movie, which was written by Tiffany Paulsen, and produced by McG and Mary Viol.

