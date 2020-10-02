Strike first. Strike hard. No mercy.

The hit series “Cobra Kai” is returning for a third season in 2021. The popular Netflix series, which jumped from YouTube Premium to Netflix back in June, will premiere all-new episodes on Netflix on January 8, 2021.

Netflix also told fans that the series is returning for a fourth season. Netflix made the announcement on social media, telling fans, “The battle for the soul of the valley has begun. @CobraKaiSeries season 3 streams January 8th and better yet… season 4 is on the way.”

“Cobra Kai” was named 2018’s Best Drama by Rotten Tomatoes, earning a rare 100% Fresh rating for its first season. The show also picked up two Emmy nominations. “Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

The trio conceived of this new Karate Kid storyline that picks-up decades after the original film ends. James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Macchio and Zabka serving as co-executive producers.

The show’s official description reads, “Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.”

Fans will have to wait until January to see the third season but should be happy to know that Season 4 is also in the works. Netflix confirmed the premiere date for Season 3 but did not announce a premiere window for the show’s fourth season. More information will be released ahead of the show’s return this winter. If you missed the date announcement trailer that Netflix released on Friday afternoon, you can watch that video below.

