Oscar and Emmy-winner Regina King’s feature directorial debut, “One Night in Miami,” now has an official release date. The movie, written by Olivier-nominated Kemp Powers and based off his 2013 stage play, will release in select theaters on December 25, 2020. The movie will then premiere on Prime Video on January 15, 2021.

The film screened at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodgem, and Leslie Odom Jr.

King said, “To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released. Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe.”

The movie’s description reads, “Set on the night of February 25, 1964, the story follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay – unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws – instead spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami’s historically black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their people.”

Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, and Jody Klein served as producers on the project, with King, Powers, Chris Harding, and Paul O. Davis as executive producers.

The film also features original song “Speak Now” written by Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashford, and performed by Leslie Odom Jr.

