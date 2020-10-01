Peacock confirmed that Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry will join the cast of “Girls5eva,” the upcoming comedy from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino.

According to the announcement, Goldsberry will star alongside Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Emmy nominee, and Broadway actress Sara Bareilles. Goldsberry will star as Wickie, the glamorous, big-voiced star of the group back in the day.

“This wickedly talented team is creating something brave and new,” said Goldsberry. “I’m grateful I get to be in the room with them. I honestly can’t think of a better way to transition out of this year and into the new one than laughing with strong and beautiful women.”

The show’s description reads, “When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?”

Goldsberry is best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical “Hamilton.” Her performance earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and the Lucille Lortel Award. Most recently, Renée starred in the film “Waves,” opposite Sterling K. Brown; and the series “Altered Carbon”. Goldsberry could also be seen on NBC‘s musical hit “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Her other projects include “Fast & Furious Spy Racers” and “Centaurworld,” as well as “One Life To Live,” for which she received two Daytime Emmy nominations and two NAACP Image Award nominations.

Goldsberry’s appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play “Good People,” and the original Broadway version of “The Color Purple.” She made her Broadway debut as Nala in “The Lion King,” and her performance as Mimi in Broadway’s closing cast of “Rent” was immortalized in film.

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian will also serve as executive producers.

