The Zack Snyder “Army of the Dead” anime series, going by the name “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” announced an all-star voice cast on Thursday afternoon. The cast list includes Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater, Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra, Vanessa Hudgens, Yetide Badaki, Christina Wren, Monica Barbaro, and Nolan North. The previous stars attached to the series include Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Ella Purnell, who are reprising their roles from the film.

“Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas” is a prequel anime series to the upcoming live-action Netflix movie “Army of the Dead.” The prequel chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak.

Zack Snyder will direct two episodes of the anime series, with Jay Oliva showrunning and directing another two episodes of the series. Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller, Jay Olivia, and Shay Hatten will serve as executive producers on the anime.

Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” live-action movie stars Bautista, Purnell, De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.

Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller produced the film, which will be released on Netflix in 2021. The story follows a group of mercenaries into a zombie-infested Las Vegas, Nevada who try to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

