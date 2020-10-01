The supernatural thriller “Haunting of the Mary Celeste” will release on-demand and on digital platforms on October 23rd via Vertical Entertainment. The movie stars Emily Swallow, Richard Roundtree, Alice Hunter, Dominic Devore, Pierre Adeli, and Ava Acres.

Shana Betz directed “Haunting of the Mary Celeste,” working from a script by David Ross. Norman Dreyfuss, Brian Dreyfuss, and Justin Ambrosino produced the project, with Eric Brodeur and Jerome Olivier serving as executive producers.

The description reads, “Swallow stars as Rachel, a concerned researcher whose team who has set out to sea to prove that the disappearance of a family and crew from a merchant ship was for reasons having to do with the supernatural. Her theory that those on the Mary Celeste vanished into a “rift” between dimensions proves true as the boat breaks down and her crew begins to vanish one by one.”

The studio added, “The true story of The Mary Celeste inspired the film’s original concept — it remains one of the sea’s great, unsolved mysteries. The Mary Celeste was an American merchant brigantine discovered adrift and deserted in the Atlantic Ocean off the Azores Islands on December 4, 1872. She was found in disheveled condition… with her lifeboat missing and the last entry in the log dated ten days earlier. Her cargo was intact and while the captain and crew’s personal belongings were totally undisturbed, none of those who had been on board were ever seen or heard from again.”

“When I first read David Ross’ script, I could immediately picture it as a classic horror film,” stated Producer Brian Dreyfuss. “Producing alongside my father and with such a talented team, led by Director Shana Betz, the film was a labor of love and it’s so exciting to partner with Vertical Entertainment to at last share it with audiences.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.