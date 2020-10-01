Showtime announced that the network has picked up a sixth season of the popular drama series “Billions.” The series stars Oscar nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Paul Giamatti, and Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Damian Lewis. The series also features David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn.

The show is currently slated to return for “Billions: Season 5,” and the new season will have five new episodes in 2021. The network did announce a premiere window for “Billions: Season 6.”

Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll, who joined as a guest star playing Mike Prince in season five, has signed on to return as a series regular for season six. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

The Season 5 description reads, “Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. Season five guest star Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) plays Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author.”

“Billions” is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Andrew Ross Sorkin also created the series.

If you subscribe to the network, you can also see RJ Cutler’s documentary feature, “Belushi,” which examines the life and career of the iconic comedian. That movie is slated to premiere on Showtime on November 22nd.

