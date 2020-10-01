Microsoft introduced the new Surface Laptop Go design, as well as the Surface Pro X two-in-one. The new devices feature lightweight designs, perfect for students and at-home workers.

The Surface Laptop Go starts at $549 and offers a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display. The new model also comes with a full-size keyboard and your choice of three metal finishes: Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum. Microsoft said that select models of the Surface Laptop Go will have a Fingerprint Power Button with One Touch sign-in, which utilizes Windows Hello.

Under the hood, the Surface Laptop Go is powered by Intel’s 10th Gen i5 Quad-Core processor with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company claims that the device can run with up to 13 hours of battery life and features Fast Charging. The Surface Laptop Go also features a built-in 720p HD camera, Studio Mics, Omnisonic Speakers, and supports Dolby Audio surround. The new model comes with USB A and USB C ports, an audio jack, and the Surface connector.

Pete Kyriacou, VP, Microsoft Devices, wrote on the company’s blog, “As we continue to expand our Surface family of devices with the new Surface Laptop Go and updates to Surface Pro X, our goal is to design a Surface for every person, work style and location. To give every person in your household or organization a laptop that’s not just something you need to use, but something you want to use. A virtual office you want to be in, a virtual classroom that engages you to learn, a place you can play your favorite game or watch a movie – with a bright vibrant screen, a fluid and comfortable keyboard, high quality cameras and mics, and the versatility of touch screens.”

The new Surface Pro X is Microsoft’s latest 2:1 device. The company partnered closely with Qualcomm to design a custom chip for the model, and the top end SKUs feature the new Microsoft SQ 2 processor. To match the new design, the Signature Keyboard now comes in Platinum, Ice Blue, and Poppy Red.

Kyriacou added, “Surface Pro X brings you the best of today’s web-first experiences like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, Netflix, Spotify and more, while supporting thousands of the existing Windows apps you know and love today like Google Chrome, Firefox and Whatsapp. We are also excited about the momentum we are seeing from key app partners embracing Windows 10 on ARM, taking advantage of the power and performance benefits of Microsoft SQ 1 and SQ 2 processors to bring new experiences to all Surface Pro X customers. We’ve made Microsoft Edge faster and announced a new version of Microsoft Teams optimized for Windows on ARM. We will also expand support for running x64 apps with x64 emulation, starting to roll out later this year. For developers, Visual Studio code has been updated to run natively. For organizations, we’re committed to help you ensure your apps work with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 Apps on ARM64 devices with App Assure with Fast Track. All of this adds up to overall faster performance and longer battery life. Surface Pro X now gets up to 15 hours of battery life across both configurations.”

You can shop Microsoft’s current lineup of models on the company’s official storefront on Amazon.

