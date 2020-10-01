Billie Eilish shared the official music video for No Time to Die, the original song written for the 25th James Bond installment. Daniel Kleinman directed the music video, which blends footage of Billie Eilish with scenes taken from the movie.

The song is out via Darkroom/Interscope Records and was produced by Billie’s brother; fellow multi-Grammy Award-winning FINNEAS alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr.

Eilish, at 18-years-old, is the youngest artist in history to both write and record a James Bond theme song.

Speaking on Billie Eilish and FINNEAS’ involvement in the film’s title track, No Time To Die producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a joint statement, “Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.”

Billie Eilish added, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor.”

FINNEAS said, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director of the film, shared, “There are chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none.”

The movie’s official description reads, “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes as “M.” “No Time to Die” also features Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen. The film will be released in theaters globally on November 12th in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on November 20th, from MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will also be joining Daniel Craig for James Bond Day with a special interview and performance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 5th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.