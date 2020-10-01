Disney is reportedly working on a second installment to the live-action “The Lion King,” and Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins is attached to direct. Jenkins will replace Jon Favreau in the franchise, and the movie is expected to be a prequel to the original story. Disney has not officially announced the new movie at this time, so fans will just have to wait and see if any of the previous cast members reprise their roles for the film.

The live-action “The Lion King” had a $185M domestic opening before grossing over $533M domestically, and over $1.6B worldwide. The movie’s debut topped Disney’s previous live-action record holder, “Beauty and the Beast,” which had a $174.5M opening weekend. “The Lion King” was released in 2019 and featured the voices of Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Beyonce Knowles, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric André, and Billy Eichner.

“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters,” Jenkins told Deadline. “Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.” I can’t wait to see what he comes up with.

Deadline was the first outlet to report Jenkins’ involvement in the project.

It was recently confirmed that Yara Shahidi will play the role of Tinkerbell in Disney’s live-action “Peter Pan and Wendy.” Shahidi stars in “grown-ish” on ABC with Halle Bailey, who is playing the role of Ariel in a live-action version of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Disney is also working on a live-action prequel called “Cruella” with Emma Stone, set within the “101 Dalmatians” story. Disney fans will also get to see “Disney’s Jungle Cruise,” starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, in 2021.

