Borat is returning with another movie, this time tackling the ongoing health crisis, and American sensibilities. The sequel is slated to premiere on Prime Video on October 23rd, and the platform released a first look trailer on Thursday morning to get fans excited for the premiere.

Jason Woliner directed “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which was written by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern.

The film is a follow-up to the 2006 movie “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” which is also available to stream on Prime Video, which made over $262M in theaters. Cohen won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor from his work on the original movie, as well as an MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance. The movie went on to win awards at other events and film festivals and became a pop-culture hit around the world.

Sacha Baron Cohen stars in the second installment with Irina Nowak, and he produced the movie with Monica Levinson and Anthony Hines.

The video’s official description on YouTube reads, “To be more specific, this is the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Chenqui!”

Buddy Enright, Nicholas Hatton, Peter Baynham, Dan Mazer, and Stuart Miller served as executive producers on the project.

Cohen also stars in Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which is set to premiere on Netflix on October 16th. If you missed the trailer for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” on social media, you can watch the promotional video below for a better look at the stunts.

