Fans got a first look at the upcoming “Monster Hunter” adaptation this week. The movie is based on the popular video game franchise, and the action-adventure movie features frequent genre star Milla Jovovich. The film was initially scheduled to release in September 2020, but the studio delayed the movie to April 2021, and now the trailer says December. Jovovich stars in the film alongside Tony Jaa, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman.

Paul W.S. Anderson wrote and directed “Monster Hunter,” which was produced by Jeremy Bolt, Paul W.S. Anderson, Dennis Berardi, Robert Kulzer, and Martin Moszkowicz.

The film’s official description reads, “Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are transported through a portal from our world to a new world, they are in for the shock of their lives. In her desperate attempt to get home, the brave lieutenant encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Faced with relentless and terrifying attacks from the monsters, the warriors team up to fight back and find a way home.”

Jovovich is also expected to star in the sci-fi thriller “Hummingbird,” from directors Marcus Kryler, and Fredrik Åkerström. Christophe Gans is also directing the action-adventurer “Corto Maltese,” which features Jovovich, Mark Dacascos, and Tom Hughes.

The box office schedule changes on a week-to-week basis, with the latest shifts belonging to “No Time To Die” and “F9.” If you’re a fan of the franchise, keep the film on your radar, and stay on top of the ever-changing schedule.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.