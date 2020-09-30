Newcomer Iman Vellani will play Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ live-action series.

Deadline was the first outlet to report on Vellani’s casting but multiple outlets have now confirmed the news. Vellani will play Kamala Khan, who was Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline a comic book of her own. The Jersey City teen chose her name by idolizing other superheroes, like Captain Marvel.

In the comics, Ms. Marvel could change the shape and size of her body, and frequently made giants fists that pulverized her opponents. She has other powers as well, like superhuman endurance, immunity, and strength. The character quickly became a fan-favorite, and she’s included in the latest video game “Marvel’s Avengers,” from Square Enix.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who worked together on Sony Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life,” are expected to direct episodes of “Ms. Marvel,” along with Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon.

Last week, it was reported that Samuel L. Jackson is returning to his role as Nick Fury for a Disney+ series. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will play “She-Hulk” in another Disney+ series.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was initially expected to start the Marvel live-action series on Disney+, but the show was hit by production delays because of the ongoing health crisis. The show “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, is expected to debut in 2020. “The Falcon and Winter Soldier” and “Loki” should be ready for a 2021 premiere on Disney+.

That leaves “Hawkeye” and “Moon Knight,” two series that don’t have confirmed castings at this time.

In movies, the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is “Black Widow,” which was originally slated to release on May 1, 2020, but was moved to May 7, 2021. That MCU installment stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, Scarlett Johansson, and David Harbour.

Other MCU titles on the schedule include “The Eternals,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange 2,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Captain Marvel 2.”

