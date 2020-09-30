The K-pop group Blackpink will continue their domination of all things in 2020 by hosting the premiere episode of “Released” on YouTube.

According to Google, the 16-episode series offers “exclusive artist access,” while offering news, updates, and world premiere music videos from favorite bands around the world. “Released” will air every week on YouTube, and will promote a new artist or group.

The company announced Blackpink’s involvement on social media adding, “A can’t-miss music event every Thursday with your favorite artists. First up is @BLACKPINK and they’ll be revealing a big secret.”

“Released” is basically a weekly recap of the music industry. The series also serves as a central promotional hub for album announcements, tours, new singles, and new music videos. The main event will be an exclusive video premiere on YouTube, moments before it’s released. The videos are expected to go live just before midnight ET. The ongoing series will be hosted by DJ Little Bacon Bear.

Blackpink will host the first episode from the group’s official YouTube channel, and the episode is slated to premiere on October 1st, at 11:45 p.m. ET if you want to set a reminder. The celebration counts down to the group’s debut studio album.

The K-pop group quickly reached superstardom abroad but shot up the charts domestically in 2019. This year, the single How You Like became YouTube’s Global Top Song of Summer, and the group won the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards’ song of the summer award.

Selena Gomez joined the group for the single Ice Cream, which premiered in August, and quickly topped YouTube’s global music videos chart. The group has a long list of hits already, including As If It’s Your Last, Whistle, Kill This Love, DDU-DU DDU-DU, and BOOMBAYAH.

