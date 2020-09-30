Shortly after Lifetime announced the network’s holiday movie slate, Lifetime Movie Network confirmed its slate of upcoming releases. Between the two channels, you’ll have several marathons worth of content to get you through the Fall, and new content will be streaming right up until 2021.

LMN will air thirteen all-new movies, scheduled to premiere across the network’s second annual Shocktober, Hateful & Grateful, and Slay Bells themed months. The three-month programming slate begins on October 1st and will run through December. Lifetime’s Fear the Cheer movie event will conclude on LMN with the premiere of “The Pom Pom Murders” on October 24th.

LMN confirmed the premiere dates, descriptions, and cast for the upcoming films, which you can read below. The descriptions were provided by the network.

SHOCKTOBER OCTOBER MOVIE PREMIERES

Deadly Double Cross: October 2nd

Starring Victoria Pratt, Christina Cox, Sarah Fisher and Hannah Vandenbygaart



Lisa (Victoria Pratt, Day Break) is determined to prove that her teen daughter, Amber (Sarah Fisher, Degrassi: The Next Generation), is innocent of murdering her boyfriend.

Betrayed Be My Husband: October 9th

Starring Emmanuelle Vaugier, Cameron Bancroft, Kristen Harris, Darren Wall and Michael Sirow



After her husband Parker (Michael Sirow, I Killed My BFF) dies on a kayaking trip, Gabrielle (Emmanuelle Vaugier, His Double Life) attempts to put her life back together but believes she has spotted him while on a business trip. When Gabrielle’s brother-in-law Carson (Darren Wall, Prosecuting Casey Anthony) is later found murdered and she is accused of the crime, she decides to launch her own investigation and soon learns her husband is alive and well. She must now race to prove her innocence and unravel the plot before she becomes the next victim.

Is There a Killer On My Street?: October 16th

Starring Julie McNiven, Trevor Donovan, Courtney Grosbeck, Matt Raimo, Trevor St. John



After Lindsay (Julie McNiven, Black Hearted Killer) falls for her new neighbor Stephen (Trevor Donovan, The Au Pair Nightmare), dead bodies start to accumulate, and she begins to fear her life may be in grave danger.

Trapped By My Father’s Killer: October 23rd

Starring, Lindy Booth, Craig Olejnik



Five years after her testimony sent Louis (Craig Olejnik, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce) to jail for the murder of her father and fiancé, Diana (Lindy Booth, The Librarians) returns home to find that he has escaped from prison and has come to confront her. As he holds her captive, Louis tries to convince Diana that he is not guilty of the murders. Diana begins to question what she saw that night as well as her own testimony, while also starting to develop feelings for Louis. As she searches for answers Diana must decide, is Louis really a cold blooded killer out for revenge? Or did she send an innocent man to prison?

The Pom Pom Murders: October 24th

Starring Anna Marie Dobbins, Lindsay Diann, Jon Schaefer, Grace Patterson and Jhey Castles



After making the L.A. Renegades pro basketball dance squad, Audrey (Anna Marie Dobbins, The Wrong Housesitter) meets Walter (Jon Schaefer, Runaways), one of the players and they quickly fall for each other. But when Bailey (Grace Patterson, Dying to be a Cheerleader), a fellow Renegade girl and Walter’s ex-girlfriend is found dead, the police arrest Walter. Despite incriminating evidence, Audrey sets out to prove Walter’s innocence and soon realizes that her life is also in danger.

HATEFUL & GRATEFUL NOVEMBER MOVIE PREMIERES

Killer Competition: November 1st

Starring Jacqueline Scislowski, Cristine Prosperi and Kate Watson



High school senior Nicole (Jacqueline Scislowski, Cheer Camp Killer) is determined to become valedictorian, but she faces stiff competition from a few of her other classmates. When Nicole’s friend, Sarah (Cristine Prosperi, The Wrong Cheerleader), suggests they manipulate test scores to give Nicole the higher academic placement, it catapults a chain of events leading to a student’s suicide. New evidence arises suggesting the suicide was actually a murder and Nicole sets out to find the true killer before she becomes the next murder victim.

Young, Stalked, and Pregnant: November 14th

Starring Lindsay Hartley, Taylor Blackwell, Tanya Clarke, Cody Sulek and Bart Johnson



High school senior Audrey, (Taylor Blackwell, My Daughter’s Psycho Friend) is accepted at a top university when she finds herself pregnant by her boyfriend Sam (Cody Sulek, Party Mom), who insists on marriage and a family. But when Audrey makes plans for the future without him, Sam and his mother Casey (Tanya Clarke, Birthmother’s Betrayal) decide to take matters into their own hands.

Pretty Cheaters, Deadly Lies: November 21st

Starring Kate Drummond, Sydney Meyer, Keara Graves and Sebastien Roberts



After being tricked into a compromising situation by her cousin Madison (Sydney Meyer, Shadowhunters), Hanna (Keara Graves, The Cheerleader Escort), a high school senior thinks she can stop her cousin’s blackmail scheme by taking her college entrance exam for her. But nothing is enough for Madison and her plans soon become deadly.

Finding My Daughter: November 28th

Starring Cristina Rosato, Megan Best, Jesse Hutch, Kyle Cassie and Al Sapienza



When Ashley (Cristina Rosato, No Good Deed) was sixteen she had to give up her newborn daughter for adoption but always wondered what happened to her. Eighteen years later she receives a letter from Brittany (Megan Best, I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story) requesting to meet her birth mother. Delighted and a little anxious, Ashley sets out to meet her daughter but by the time she arrives in her small hometown, Brittany has vanished. The only people willing to help her are Scott (Kyle Cassie, Deadpool), owner of the local bookstore and Jake (Jesse Hutch, Project Blue Book), Ashley’s old high school boyfriend and the town sheriff. As Jake helps Ashley search for Brittany they discover that they still have feelings for each other, but their new relationship is strained after Jake uncovers a long-hidden secret. Putting her trust into the wrong person, Ashley must fight to reunite with her daughter and see Jake again.

(One additional title to be announced for November)

SLAY BELLS DECEMBER MOVIE PREMIERES

Secrets in the Snow: December 5th

Starring Aubrey Reynolds, Travis Caldwell, Liz Fenning



Christina (Aubrey Reynolds, Surrounded) is looking forward to going to the wintry countryside with her new boyfriend, Ted (Travis Caldwell, Good Deed), and meeting his family for the first time. But when an unexpected guest arrives, Christina is quickly brought into Ted’s family drama surrounding the mysterious death of his older brother, Paul. After learning Paul’s death may not have been accidental, Christina begins to wonder if his killer is someone close to home.

Pretty Little Dead Girl: December 12th

Starring Makenzie Vega, Johannah Newmarch and Ben Cotton



Emma (Makenzie Vega, The Good Wife), the lucky recipient of a recent heart transplant, sets out to find the identity of her donor only to learn that it was her estranged cousin who may have been the victim of murder.

Stolen in Plain Sight: December 19th

Starring Gracie Gillam, Ann Mahoney, Kyle Clements, Betsy Holt and Gary Grubbs



Escaping an abusive husband, Melissa (Gracie Gillam, Z Nation) takes her baby, Ryan, to her parents’ cabin in a small Louisiana town where she and her sister spent most of their childhood summers. But when Ryan is abducted, and the local authorities are less than helpful, Melissa is forced to take matters into her own hands and in the process discovers the dark secret the town is hiding.

