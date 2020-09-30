Film Mode Entertainment and BondIt Media Capital confirmed the cast for “Slayers,” adding Abigail Breslin as both a lead and producer. Thomas Jane also joined the cast and serves as executive producer alongside Courtney Lauren Penn. Malin Åkerman is serving as an executive producer on the project, and will also play a key role in the film. These actors join Kara Hayward, Lydia Hearst, and Jack Donnelly. K. Asher Levin is attached to direct the film.

The movie’s description adds, “Slayers follows a group of superstar Internet influencers (including Breslin) who are drawn to a reclusive, seductive billionaire’s mansion (Åkerman), only to find themselves trapped in the lair of a horrifyingly evil vampire. The only way out is to be saved by a famous online gamer (Hayward) and an old school vampire hunter (Jane), who is set in his ways.”

“We’re thrilled with such an all-star cast in this incredibly fun and awesome take on the genre,” Said Epstein. “We’re also extremely excited to be working with Asher and this incredible team of filmmakers.”

“I am honored to bring on all these incredible actors to SLAYERS and I can’t wait to show everyone a totally new vision in horror that rocks as hard as it scares!” Said Levin.

“I’m so excited to get back on set and can’t think of a better group to share the screen with during this unique time! When this script came to me, I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of it and now I get to play this fun, vampire villain – a first for me!” Said Åkerman.

Film Mode Entertainment has taken on global rights for “Slayers,” which does not have a release window at this time. More information on the extended cast and a release window will be announced when the project move along in production.

