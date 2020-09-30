Lionsgate announced the “Words on Bathroom Walls” digital release date this week. The YA romance-drama will release on digital on November 10th, followed by the Blu-ray, and DVD release on November 17th.

Thor Freudenthal directed the movie, working from a screenplay by Nick Naveda, which is based on the novel by Julia Walton. The film adaptation stars Charlie Plummer, Andy Garcia, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devon Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, and Walton Goggins.

The official description reads, “Adam (Charlie Plummer) is a witty, introspective teen pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. When Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness, he lives in fear of being exposed — until he meets Maya (Taylor Russell), an outspoken and fiercely intelligent girl who inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. With its inspiring journey of love, acceptance, and hope, Words on Bathroom Walls is a triumphant story of overcoming life’s challenges and embracing who you are.”

The YA drama was one of the few releases to hit theaters this summer. The film had a very limited release because of the ongoing health crisis, but made $433K on its opening weekend before going on to make over $2.3M worldwide.

Taylor Russell fans can keep “Escape Room 2” on their radar. The film is a sequel to the 2019 horror-thriller “Escape Room” that made $155.7M worldwide. Russell is starring in the movie with Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Isabelle Fuhrman, and Indya Moore. Russell is also expected to star in the YA adaptation of “Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets” from Yaniv Raz, alongside Jason Isaacs, Lisa Edelstein, David Arquette, Chase Stokes, Lily Donoghue, and YaYa Gosselin.

Plummer’s comedy-horror movie “Spontaneous,” with Katherine Langford and Piper Perabo, is currently scheduled to release on October 2nd. Plummer is also attached to “The Thicket” with Noomi Rapace, Sophia Lillis, and Peter Dinklage. His future projects currently include Amanda Kramer’s “Please Baby Please” with Maya Hawke; and Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall” with Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry, and Josh Gad.

