NBC announced the cast for “Young Rock,” which focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. The series is expected to premiere on the network in 2021, and Johnson will appear in each episode as the focus and inspiration of the series.

The description reads, “From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.”

The network released the character descriptions along with the cast announcements on Wednesday morning. You can find those details below, as detailed by the network. Johnson released images, along with family photos, on his social media page.

Bradley Constant as Dwayne Johnson, Age 15 – Doing his best to fit in as a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas. His size and full mustache have his classmates convinced he’s an undercover cop.

Uli Latukefu as Dwayne Johnson, Age 18-20 – Has just been recruited to play football on a full scholarship at powerhouse University of Miami. Though a super-star talent, a devastating injury his freshman year puts his life at a crossroads.

Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Dwayne’s mother – Grew up in a first generation pro wrestling family. A strong woman, both by nature and necessity, she’s a hopeful positive force in young Dwayne’s life.

Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Dwayne’s father – Charismatic and charming, the pro wrestling champion juggles the ups and downs of his career with being a well-intentioned, but unorthodox, husband and father.

Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Ata’s mother and Dwayne’s grandmother. The first female pro-wrestling promoter in the country. A sweet loving grandmother and when need be, a cutthroat, ruthless businesswoman.

Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions will produce.

Johnson and Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions is a global entertainment force with film revenues exceeding $10 billion worldwide. Johnson recently starred in “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which has grossed nearly $800 million worldwide, and will next star in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.”

“Young Rock” will be executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jennifer Carreras. Jeffrey Walker serves as producer director / co-EP. The pilot was co-written by Khan and Chiang.

