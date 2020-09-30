Ubisoft released an official story trailer for “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” which is the next installment in the seemingly never-ending “Assassin’s Creed” franchise. The game is expected to release on November 10th, and will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. The game will also be available on the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

This isn’t the first trailer that Ubisoft has released for the game, but the video dives into the backstory of the main character Eivor, and his reasons for leaving his home in Norway. Players will head to England, to take over the kingdoms settled there and discover secret threats that lie in the shadows.

Fans of the franchise can order the game right here on Amazon and have it ready for release day, and the game comes in several editions.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” follows a Viking raider named Eivor, and just like the previous Assassin’s Creed game, players will have the option of choosing which gender they prefer. Players will still be stealthily dropping on their foes and using different weapon types, but other mechanics like settlement management, social policies, and farming are also expected to be part of the game. We imagine there will be a lot of raiding, longboats, hoods, and eagles.

The ongoing health crisis has been a boon to the gaming industry, but many of the highly-anticipated releases like “Cyberpunk 2077,” and “Baldur’s Gate 3” were delayed. “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” will give players something new to play over the next few months, either on their PC, older consoles, or a shiny new one.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Become Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor’s clan must secure a future among the broken kingdoms of England.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.