A24 released the first trailer for the upcoming drama “Minari,” expected to release later this year. The movie stars Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, and Scott Haze, with Yuh-Jung Youn and Will Patton.

The description reads, “A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.”

A24 also has David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” on the schedule. The film’s May 2020 release in theaters was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis, but it’s expected to release sometime in 2020 or early 2021. A24 fans will have to keep the film on their radar for now, and wait for a new release date from the studio. The film stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson.

The description for “The Green Knight” reads, “An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.”

