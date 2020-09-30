Gravitas Ventures acquired “Fishbowl” from Running Bear Films, Spartan Productions, and Pictureshow Productions. Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos directed the movie, which is slated for select theaters on October 27th, the same day the movie launches on-demand. Gravitas acquired the film after the movie screened at the Austin Film Festival (world premiere), Annapolis Film Festival, Red Rock Film Festival, and Anchorage International Film Festival.

You can find “Fishbowl” right here on iTunes and have it ready for release day.

The directing duo was most recently nominated for both CMT’s and the Academy of Country Music’s “Video of the Year” for “Sugarcoat” by Little Big Town starring Kate Bosworth. They have also worked with Kacey Musgraves, Chrissy Metz, Michelle Monaghan, and Ruston Kelly.

The directors said in a joint statement, “We are grateful and take pride in the fact we shot Fishbowl in our hometown, in the places we love, with the people we love. And to have legendary novelist and screenwriter George Pelecanos and a distribution partner like Gravitas behind us is extremely meaningful.”

The description reads, “An intriguing tale of sin and redemption, Fishbowl, takes place in, Bishop, a small town filled with secrets, where the Simon sisters (Emily Peachey, Caroline Coleman, Belle Shickle) are trying to cope with the absence of their mother (Judith Hoag) and maintain a normal life, while enduring Catholic school and typical teen struggles under the watchful eye of their demanding teacher, Mr. Barnes (Delaney Williams). Silently repressing them is their damaged father (Rick Kain) who, quite adrift himself, is growing increasingly obsessed with The Rapture that he believes is imminent. For the girls, home is anything but a refuge. In the midst of rebellious acts, punishments, and religious imposition, the sisters must cling to one another to survive. On the night that Rick believes to be The Rapture, he will attempt to take his daughters to “the other side”, but as the bell tolls, true colors shine through and the mystery of their mother’s disappearance is revealed in a shattering climax. “

“Stephen and Alexa have created a haunting thriller reminiscent of Take Shelter and The Virgin Suicides that marks an impressive feature debut. We look forward to unveiling the film to audiences this fall,” said Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos directed the film from a script written by Piero S. Iberti and Stephen Kinigopoulos. Kyle David Crosby, Meg Dudley, and Carlo Glorioso produced the project, with George Pelecanos, George Kinigopoulos, and Janice Kinigopoulos serving as executive producers.

Gravitas Ventures Vice President of Acquisitions, Tony Piantedosi, negotiated the deal for North American rights with Bianca Goodloe, Esq. of Goodloe Law LLP on behalf of the filmmaking team.

