Disney+ teased the upcoming original documentary series “Marvel’s 616” on Tuesday, and set a premiere date on November 20th. The eight-episode anthology series gives viewers a deeper look into the creative world of Marvel, offering a behind-the-scenes look at some of the classic stories and their creators.

The official description reads, “Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.”

The episodes are “Japanese Spider-Man” Directed by David Gelb; “Higher Further Faster” Directed by Gillian Jacobs; “Amazing Artisans” Directed by Clay Jeter; “Lost and Found” Directed by Paul Scheer; “Suit Up!” Directed by Andrew Rossi; “Unboxed” Directed by Sarah Ramos; “The Marvel Method” Directed by Brian Oakes; and “Marvel Spotlight” Directed by Alison Brie.

The series is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club. The series is executive produced by Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Sarah Amos, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Stephen Wacker for Marvel; and Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb for Supper Club.

Marvel fans can also keep “WandaVision” on their radar, the live-action series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was initially the first release planned for Disney+, but setbacks from the ongoing health crisis delayed the release of the series. The other upcoming series include “Loki,” “Hawkeye”, “Ms Marvel,” “She-Hulk” with Tatiana Maslany, and “Moon Knight.” Disney is also working on an eighth animated-series called “What If.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.