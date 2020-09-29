The upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie “Spin” confirmed the cast list on Tuesday afternoon. The movie follows an Indian American teen who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of DJ culture. The network stated that production will begin in October, and Disney Channel expected the film to premiere in 2021.

The Disney Channel original stars Avantika Vandanapu, alongside Abhay Deol, Meera Syal, Aryan Simhadri, Michael Bishop, Jahbril Cook, Kerri Medders, and Anna Cathcart.

The official description reads, “Spin follows Rhea (Vandanapu), an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant and her tight-knit, multigenerational family, which has only grown closer since her mother’s passing. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and a long lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.”

Abhay Deol will play the role of Rhea’s father, Arvind; Meera Syal will play Rhea’s spirited grandmother, Asha; Aryan Simhadri is Rhea’s younger brother, Rohan; Michael Bishop is Max; Anna Cathcart is Molly; Jahbril Cook is Watson; and Kerri Medders is Ginger.

Manjari Makijany will direct “Spin” with Zanne Devine serving as executive producer, with writing by Carley Steiner and Josh Cagan.

Makijany is also working on “Desert Dolphin,” a coming-of-age story of a teen girl in rural India, whose life changes when she learns to skateboard. The casting for that film includes Rachel Saanchita Gupta and Shafin Patel, making their acting debut, alongside Amrit Maghera and legendary Indian actor Waheeda Rehman.

