Sony Pictures set a release date for “The Craft: Legacy,” which is releasing On-Demand on October 28th, just before Halloween. Zoe Lister-Jones wrote and directed the film, which stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan, and David Duchovny.

Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment produced the film for Columbia Pictures.

The description reads, “In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.”

The original “The Craft” released back in 1996 and featured Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True. Andrew Fleming directed the movie, which made $6.7M on its domestic opening weekend before grossing $24M for the studio.

Neve Campbell went on to make “Scream” the same year, playing the role of Sidney Prescott. Paramount Pictures recently confirmed that Campbell is returning to that role in the next “Scream” installment, which is expected to release in January 2022. Campbell is returning to the franchise alongside her original castmates, David Arquette and Courteney Cox, who are reprising their roles as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers.

“I’m thrilled to be able to share The Craft: Legacy with audiences all over the world this Halloween,” said the film’s writer and director, Zoe Lister-Jones. “It’s been a true privilege to take on such an iconic title. I can’t wait for the world to meet the incredible young women who make up our new coven.”

“Zoe Lister-Jones has put a bewitching twist on continuing The Craft franchise, and October is the perfect season for it,” said producer Jason Blum. “We’re thrilled that our partners at Sony Pictures are looking at the landscape opportunistically this Halloween, for audiences to watch at home in the U.S.”

Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, and Jason Blum produced “The Craft: Legacy,” with Andrew Fleming, Lucas Wiesendanger, Daniel Bekerman, Beatriz Sequeira, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Natalia Anderson serving as executive producers.

The ongoing health crisis put a stopper on the traditional horror-hits that release around Halloween, but “The Craft Legacy” will give fans of the genre something new to stream during their late-night thriller marathons.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.