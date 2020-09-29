Lionsgate announced the “Unhinged” digital release date this week. The thriller will release on Digital, On-Demand, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 17th, so if you didn’t see the movie in theaters, you can stream it from your couch in November.

The official synopsis reads, “Academy Award winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a psychological thriller that explores something we’ve all experienced — road rage — to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself, and everyone she loves, the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.”

You can find the movie right here on iTunes and have it ready for release day. Derrick Borte directed “Unhinged,” which stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie.

“Unhinged” was one of the first wide-releases after theaters closed because of the ongoing health crisis. The thriller made $601K across 299 locations on its domestic opening weekend and made over $31.7M for the studio worldwide.

The movie debuted in theaters seven-weeks ago but was one of the top three movies on this week’s weekend box office chart. The film has been slowly raising its worldwide gross over the last month, enjoying the lack of competition at the box office. Currently, “Tenet” and “The New Mutants” are the big releases, and they came out over a month ago.

You can add the movie to your watchlist, and have something new to stream over the holiday weekend.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.