Spotify announced a new audio drama from David S. Goyer called Batman Unburied. Goyer originated the story for the series and will serve as executive producer. The podcast series is the first project from Spotify’s multi-year agreement to produce and distribute an original slate of scripted narrative podcasts with Warner Bros. and DC.

Batman Unburied continues Goyer’s successful relationship with DC television series and feature films. He is currently executive producing the upcoming Netflix/Warner Bros. Television drama series based on Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. He was also a writer on The Dark Knight trilogy, co-wrote “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and wrote “Man of Steel,” which were all from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Goyer also developed and executive produced Warner Horizon Scripted Television’s “Krypton” for SYFY and Warner Bros. Television’s “Constantine” for NBC, and executive produced Blue Ribbon Content/Warner Bros. Animation’s “Constantine: City of Demons” for CW Seed.

Spotify will serve as the exclusive platform for Batman Unburied, which will be developed and produced by Goyer’s Phantom Four production company in association with Warner Bros.’ Blue Ribbon Content. Phantom Four’s Keith Levine will also serve as an executive producer alongside Goyer.

DC is keeping plot details a secret for now but said that the series will explore “the darker aspects of Bruce Wayne’s psychology.”

“I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story — returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity,” said Goyer. “We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s Rogues Gallery.”

“David Goyer is an exceptional talent and we can think of no better leader to leverage the infinite possibilities of podcasting to bring the nearly 300 million Spotify users around the world a Batman saga for the ages,” commented Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, Spotify.

The series is expected to debut on Spotify in 2021.

