The holidays are rapidly approaching, and Netflix started teasing its slate of festive rom-coms. The first movie trailer teases “Holidate,” starring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Manish Dayal, Alex Moffat, Jake Manley, Cynthy Wu, Frances Fisher, and Kristin Chenoweth.

The official description reads, “Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they make the perfect team. However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.”

John Whitesell directed the movie, which was written by Tiffany Paulsen, and produced by McG and Mary Viol.

“I’ve been obsessed with romantic comedies ever since I was a kid, and I feel like they don’t really make enough of them anymore,” Roberts says. “When I read this one, I just thought it was so charming, so sweet, and it also covers every holiday throughout the year, which I thought was so fun. I love rom-coms where the whole family gets involved and hilarious disasters ensue.”

“We needed Sloane to be someone you’d root for, and Emma’s very, very easy to root for, even when she’s playing a character who’s a little bit of a mess,” Viola says. “She was definitely able to channel some of the Sloane energy and make her chaotic in a very fun and sympathetic way.” Adds McG: “She understands how to be self-deprecating, and her comedic timing is second to none. I’m a big, big fan of intelligent actors, and she’s such an intelligent, considerate skilled actor. Some people are meant to be on that side of the camera, and she’s one of them.”

My personal pet peeve in romantic comedies is two people sitting in a coffee shop,” Paulsen added. “It’s so traditional — I wanted to figure out how we could shake that up. What can we see that we haven’t seen before? I just didn’t want to see these guys hanging out in restaurants telling each other their life stories.”

“Holidate” will premiere on Netflix on October 28th.

