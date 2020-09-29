Apple and Eilish confirmed the premiere date for the platform’s documentary feature film, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” which was directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler. Eilish fans can watch the documentary when it premieres in theaters in February 2021, and AppleTV+ subscribers will have the option to stream the film from their devices. The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine, and Lighthouse Management & Media. Apple also released a preview of the documentary on social media, and you can watch that video below for a quick tease of the project.

Billie Eilish released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019 and won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s 62nd Grammy Awards back in January, followed by her performance of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the 92nd Oscars.

This year also saw 18-year-old Eilish release her official James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die,” for the upcoming MGM/Eon Productions James Bond movie. The song was produced by her brother, fellow multi-Grammy Award-winning FINNEAS alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr. Eilish is the youngest artist in history to both write and record a James Bond theme song.

If you’re a fan of music-documentaries, you can also find “Beastie Boys Story” on AppleTV+. That project was produced by Grammy Award winner Jason Baum and Amanda Adelson, alongside director and writer Spike Jonze.“ Beastie Boys Story” premiered shortly after the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys’ No. 1 charting 1994 album, Ill Communication. The film reunites Beastie Boys with director Spike Jonze, who also directed the music video for the hit single, “Sabotage.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.