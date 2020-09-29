Disney+ announced a new GroupWatch feature on Tuesday morning. The update allows subscribers to watch shows and movies with friends and family members. The company said that GroupWatch will be available across the entire Disney+ library, and allows for up to seven people to watch together in a synced playback experience available across web, mobile, connected TV devices and Smart TVs. You can also share reactions in real-time while you’re watching.

“Storytelling comes alive when you’re able to share and enjoy it with others, and in this moment when many are still apart from their friends and family, GroupWatch offers a way to safely connect virtually by co-viewing your favorite Disney+ stories with your favorite people from the comfort of your living room,” said Jerrell B Jimerson, SVP Product Management for Disney+.

Subscribers can launch the experience through the GroupWatch icon found on the Details page of series and movies. Just click the icon and send out your invites.

The company explained, “They will then be given a link to invite up to six other people to watch with them (Disney+ subscription required). Invitations must originate from mobile or web, but you can then watch from your connected TV device or Smart TV.”

Disney+ put a lot of thought into the feature, and each party member can pause for a bathroom break, play, rewind, or fast-forward. While watching, viewers can react in real-time with six different emojis: “like”, “funny”, “sad”, “angry”, “scared” and “surprised” through the Disney+ app.

The company added, “After initially launching in a test version in Canada on September 10th and in Australia and New Zealand on September 18th, the feature is now live in the United States. The feature is expected to expand to Europe later this fall.”

