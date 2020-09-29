NBCUniversal is celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with the cast of “Saved By The Bell.” The reimagining is slated to premiere on November 25th on Peacock, and will feature fan-favorites from the original cast.

The description reads, “In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.”

The series also includes Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also returning to the franchise to play Principal Toddman. These former favorites join the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez.

The platform released a teaser trailer on social media to get fans excited for the big premiere in November. If you didn’t get a chance to see the promotional video on Tuesday morning, you can watch the video below.

The teaser trailer takes viewers back to the halls of Bayside High, but doesn’t introduce the cast yet. Fans will have to wait a few more days/weeks to see Jessie and Slater return to the small screen with the new castmates.

Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer on the project. “Saved by the Bell” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The original “Saved By The Bell” series debuted in 1989 and ran for five seasons through 1992. Sam Bobrick created the show, which starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, Tiffani Thiessen, Dennis Haskins, and Elizabeth Berkley.

