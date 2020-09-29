SYFY Wire is the official Cosplay Content partner for New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, which is a virtual event this year from October 8th through October 11th. The partnership will include an all-new fan-focused cosplay contest hosted on SYFY Wire and ReedPops’s Instagram pages, as well as the Cosplay Central’s Virtual Championships of Cosplay.

Starting on September 28th, ReedPop and SYFY Wire will host “SYFY WIRE’s Fan Favorite Cosplay Contest” on SYFY Wire’s Instagram page. The company is looking for “everyday” cosplayers from around the country, so the pros will have to sit this one out. Fans can enter by posting a photo of their original cosplay to their personal Instagram page with the hashtag #FanFaveCosplayContest, tagging both @newyorkcomiccon and @syfywire in their entry and following @syfywire on Instagram.

According to the company, entries will be accepted until October 6th, with fan-voting beginning on Instagram on October 7th. The winner will be selected on October 15th, and will receive a full New York Comic Con 2021 experience package, including 4-day badges and perks for them and a friend.

On October 10th at 2:40pm ET, SYFY WIRE will host the Cosplay Central’s Virtual Championships of Cosplay. Over 50 cosplayers took part in this year’s “at home” edition to showcase their amazing costumes, specializing in either Armor or Needlework, with an additional Beginners category for up and coming creators. SYFY WIRE correspondent Jackie Jennings will serve as a judge for this year’s competition, alongside Yaya Han, Jedimanda, and Ginoza Costuming. Jaremi Carey of Ru Paul’s Drag Race fame, will host.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.