Hulu’s popular Huluween programming slate is returning to provide a third year of frights and terrors. The annual Halloween event will mix Hulu Originals, drive-ins, and online experiences together for an all-inclusive Halloween celebration. From tiny goblins to adult dragons, viewers can find the appropriate amount of scare within each genre.

You’ll find all of the content on the Huluween content hub, which offers hand-picked collections of Halloween content. You can also pick your scare-level, ranging from the scariest “Screamy as Hell” content, down to “Spooky not Scary,” and lastly, “Humorous Horror.”

Hulu claims that over 6B minutes of Huluween programming were streamed in 2019, with October ranking as the top month for engagement in the horror genre. This year, Hulu is showcasing new Hulu Originals and 30 Bite-Size Halloween short films.

The series of short genre films, which range from horror-comedy to psychological thrillers, provide a platform for emerging filmmakers at 20th Digital Studio.

On October 2nd, Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters” will premiere, giving viewers a new eight-part anthology series to stream. The Hulu Original “Books of Blood” debuts on October 7th, which is inspired by Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential series.

The Hulu Original “Helstrom” will debut on October 16th. The series is based on the Marvel comic characters, and follows the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer as they track down the worst of humanity.

One of the big releases this year is the horror-satire film “Bad Hair,” slated to debut on October 23rd. The film’s description reads, “Set in 1989, the movie follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who discovers that her hair may have a mind of its own.

Of course, Huluween isn’t just about scares and gore, you can also family-friendly Hulu Originals like “Madagascar: A Little Wild A Fang-Tastic Halloween” from DreamWorks Animation. That special will launch on October 21st.

Other content includes Babak Anvari’s “Wounds” starring Armie Hammer, Zazie Beetz and Dakota Johnson; the zombie-comedy “Little Monsters” starring Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad, and 22 installments of “Into the Dark.”

If you live in Los Angeles, Hulu is also hosting a drive-in theater event with an immersive haunted drive-through. The event will also host the L.A. premiere of “Bad Hair,” and Hulu is bringing (s)care packages for all attendees over the four nights.

The event will run from October 22nd-25th at the LA Equestrian Center and will feature screenings of “Hocus Pocus,” “Books of Blood,” “Beetlejuice,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and the 1976 version of “Carrie.” Hulu said that DJ D-Nice will open the weekend with a performance at the “Bad Hair” premiere on Thursday, and will return again to close out the experience on Sunday.

Don’t worry if you can’t get tickets, because Huluween is also offering a haunted immersive experience online. Starting on Thursday, October 8th, visitors 18+ can travel through the 360-degree online experience that features five scream-inducing rooms like “Bad Hair Hellway” and “Huluween Hall.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.