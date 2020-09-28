HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures started production on “No Sudden Move” this week, the next project from Oscar and Emmy winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. The all-star cast includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and Julia Fox.

The official description reads, “Set in 1955 Detroit, No Sudden Move centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.”

“It’s a pleasure to begin production on another project with Steven Soderbergh, Casey Silver and Ed Solomon,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max. “We have an incredible partner in Warner Bros. Pictures and an extraordinarily talented cast – we couldn’t be happier to bring No Sudden Move to HBO Max.”

“Steven is a prolific, forward-thinking director who has a two-decade history of making movies at Warner Bros. We look forward to continuing his legacy at WarnerMedia with his intense crime thriller,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

“The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I’m very excited behind my mask right now,” said Steven Soderbergh.

The film was produced under Soderbergh’s overall deal with HBO Max. The script was written by Ed Solomon, and Casey Silver is attached to produce.

Production began today in Detroit, where the cast and crew will operate under strict Covid-19 safety protocols. The network added, “HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures’ first priority is the health and safety of employees, production partners, cast and crew.”

