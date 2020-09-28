Cinedigm’s Bloody Disgusting streaming channel will launch exclusively on The Roku Channel, starting on September 29th. Bloody Disgusting offers a mix of horror classics, contemporary cult favorites, and original programming, and found a home on Roku devices. According to the company, the horror genre is one of the most popular entertainment genres worldwide, representing over 9% of all film and entertainment spending and generating more than $1.2B in global ticket sales in 2019.

The announcement was made alongside Roku’s newest lineup, which includes the newly updated Roku Ultra (MSRP $99.99) and the addition of the Roku Streambar (MSRP $129.99). You can shop Roku’s models right here on Amazon.

Bloody Disgusting currently streams to 20M dedicated fans. The Chicago-based media company also has a website and mobile app and produces a weekly show on YouTube called This Week in Horror with more than 2M fans. Bloody Disgusting also produced the Sundance Film Festival hits “V/H/S,” “V/H/S/2,” and “The Woman,” as well as the TIFF Midnight Madness movie “Southbound.”

The channel will celebrate all things horror alongside feature presentations of their original films. New programming from Jon Grilz’ Creepy, Bloody Disgusting’s Boo Crew, SCP Archives, Horror Queers, and This Week in Horror will also debut on the network this October with special trick-or-treat events planned for Halloween.

Cinedigm will also provide content from its catalog, which includes horror titles like “The Collector,” “Day of the Dead,” “The Hills Have Eyes,” “Re-Animator,” and “Tales from the Crypt,” as well as foreign favorites “Audition,” “Ringu,” “World of Kanako,” and “Tenebrae.”

If you like Podcasts, Bloody Disgusting’s regularly chart in the Top 20 in their respective categories (Fiction, Film Review, and Film Interview). Creepy charts in the Top 5 in fiction and is in the Top 20 of all podcasts during the Halloween Season. Both current and new podcasts will be made available in the consumer iOS and Android apps in addition to film and television programming. The company further expects to include additional mixed media content, including eBooks, comics, and other content in the near future.

“Partnering with Cinedigm gives us the opportunity to expand the Bloody Disgusting brand and deliver a variety of exciting original video content. We have been working to create something really special that we think fans of the genre are going to love. Our entire team is thrilled to be launching exclusively on The Roku Channel and being able to celebrate Halloween with horror fans everywhere on their platform,“ said Tom Owen, President of Bloody Disgusting.

“We are thrilled that Roku recognizes the tremendous value of the Bloody Disgusting brand and curated content,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “The exclusive premiere of the channel on The Roku Channel is certain to grab the attention of the millions of horror fans throughout the U.S.”

