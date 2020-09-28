Amazon announced that U.S. customers can request early access to Amazon Luna, the company’s long-awaited cloud gaming service. Luna leverages Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing players to enjoy Luna games on their favorite devices without expensive hardware, lengthy downloads, or updates. Thanks to AWS tech, players can start playing on one screen and seamlessly pick up and continue on another. At launch, Luna will be available on Fire TV, PC, and Mac, as well as on web apps for iPhone and iPad. Amazon stated that Android support is “coming soon.” The platform will compete with Microsoft and NVIDIA, two prominent players with cloud-gaming services of their own.

“We created Luna to make it easy to play great games on the devices customers already own and love,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “It’s Day One for Luna—we are excited to work with gamers, streamers, and publishers like Ubisoft and Remedy Entertainment to build a great gaming experience for everyone.”

According to the announcement, players can subscribe to the Luna+ game channel. During early access, Luna+ will include “Resident Evil 7,” “Control,” “Panzer Dragoon,” “A Plague Tale: Innocence,” “The Surge 2,” “Yooka-Laylee,” “The Impossible Lair,” “Iconoclasts,” “GRID,” “ABZU,” and “Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.”

Luna+ will be offered at an introductory price of $5.99/month during the early access period, with more titles to be added over time. Additionally, Luna+ subscribers can play on two devices simultaneously and get resolutions of 4K/60fps for select titles.

Amazon also announced a new gaming channel with Ubisoft, available directly through Luna. Players who subscribe to this channel will have access to their favorite Ubisoft titles in up to 4K resolution, mobile gameplay, and access to new titles when the channel launches like “Assassins Creed Valhalla,” “Far Cry 6,” and “Immortals Fenyx Rising,” the same day they release. This is the first of multiple Luna game channels in development, where customers can play games from their favorite publishers and genres.

“We’re proud to be working alongside Amazon on Luna, utilizing the power of cloud gaming to provide our players with another way to access our games, wherever they are,” said Chris Early, SVP of Partnerships and Revenue, Ubisoft. “Ubisoft’s channel on Luna will allow players to experience our new releases along with many of our catalog games, while enjoying player-friendly features like Alexa and Twitch integrations.”

Inside the Luna experience, players will see Twitch streams for games in the service, and from Twitch, they’ll be able to instantly start playing Luna games. Customers can play Luna with a keyboard and mouse, a Bluetooth game controller, or the new Luna Controller with Cloud Direct technology.

The Luna Controller is Alexa-enabled and connects directly to the cloud to control your game, featuring a multiple-antenna design that prioritizes un-interrupted wifi for lower latency gaming.

Amazon added, “In fact, our testing showed a reduction in roundtrip latency when playing Luna Controller with Cloud Direct vs. Luna Controller via Bluetooth, with reductions of between 17 to 30 milliseconds among PC, Fire TV, and Mac. Because the Luna Controller connects directly to cloud servers, players can easily switch between screens—such as Fire TV to mobile phone—without additional pairing or configuration changes.”

The Luna Controller is available at an introductory price of $49.99 during the early access period.

The gaming platform itself is built on AWS. As new features and content are added for Luna customers, the backend tech that’s driving it all will also be frequently refreshed.

Customers in the U.S. can request an invitation today for early access to Luna. By choosing to participate, invited gamers will have the opportunity to contribute feedback that will inform future Luna features and development.

Players can request an invitation to Luna today, right here on Amazon.

