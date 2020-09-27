Grab your green herbs and save your ammo, “RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness” is releasing on Netflix in 2021. The new Netflix original CG anime series is based around the stories of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, two fan-favorites of the franchise.

Netflix’s new horror-action series isn’t the first time that the iconic game franchise has been adapted for the small screen. In 2017, Capcom released the CG film “RESIDENT EVIL: Vendetta,” but the 2021 version will feature full 3DCG animation.

The game franchise coined the term survival-horror in the industry and sold over 100M units. The first title in the franchise was released in 1996 on Sony PlayStation, and the Resident Evil series is now nearing its 25th anniversary. The series has spun-off into over 140 different titles on consoles, phone apps, and more, and become one of Capcom’s most popular brands.

“RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness” will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, responsible for bringing numerous titles in the Resident Evil series into existence. TMS Entertainment will produce the series, while Quebico, led by Kei Miyamoto, the producer of “RESIDENT EVIL: Vendetta,” will be in charge of the full 3DCG animation production.

Netflix added, “The teaser trailer depicts scenes of courage as Claire enters an abandoned building enveloped by the dark night as she happens to find “something” while Leon saves “someone” in the darkness. You can see every tiny speck of floating dust and the tension of the characters’ expressions in these ultra-realistic, high-quality visuals which ramp up the intensity from the very start! Plug in a pair of headphones to double the terror in this teaser that will surely stir up expectations for this series!”

The video-streaming service didn’t announce an exact premiere date for the new series but confirmed that the show will debut sometime in 2021. Capcom is also working on its next game, called “Resident Evil Village.”

