The weekend box office hasn’t changed much since last week. “Tenet” is still the leading release, and “The New Mutants” and “Unhinged” are hoping to lure more moviegoers into theaters during the health crisis. The October box office is looking bleak as well, with Marvel and Universal Pictures moving their films into 2021.

“Tenet” remained at the top of the domestic box office this weekend, bringing in $3.4M across 2,850 locations. In its fourth week in theaters, the film has grossed over $41M domestically and $283M worldwide. Christopher Nolan directed “Tenet,” which features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

20th Century Studios’ “The New Mutants” landed in second-place overall with a $1.1M weekend across 2,305 locations. The film was released five weeks ago and has made $19.4M domestically and $38M worldwide. Josh Boone directed “The New Mutants,” which stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

The thriller “Unhinged” jumped to third-place overall with a $1M weekend across 2,182 locations. After seven weeks, the movie has grossed over $17M domestically and $31.7M worldwide. Derrick Borte directed “Unhinged,” which stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie.

The re-release of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” landed in fourth-place this weekend. The film screened across 2,097 locations and made $908K. Irvin Kershner directed “Star Wars: Episode V,” which featured Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher.

Cloudburst Entertainment’s “Infidel” dropped to fifth-place this weekend, bringing in $745K across 1,885 locations. The film’s two-week total now sits at $2.6M. Cyrus Nowrasteh wrote and directed the espionage-thriller, which stars Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, and Hal Ozsan.

Not making the Top Five but worth mentioning this week are the movies “Kajillionaire,” “RGB,” and “On the Basis of Sex.”

“RBG” and “On the Basis of Sex” were re-released to honor the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the two films grossed $90K this weekend. You can also stream both films right here on Amazon. “RGB” is a documentary, and “On the Basis of Sex” is a biopic-drama starring Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, and Justin Theroux.

“Kajillionaire” stars Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Ivanir, and Gina Rodriguez, and was written and directed by Miranda July. The crime-drama opened across 529 locations this weekend and grossed $215K.

