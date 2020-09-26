M. Night Shymalan revealed the title and poster for his next movie project.

The plot-twisting director confirmed on social media that the film is titled “Old,” and that the movie started shooting earlier this month.

Details on the plot are slim, but the movie is expected to feature Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ken Leung. Universal Pictures did not confirm the cast list, so we will have to wait for an update from the studio.

M. Night Shymalan told fans on social media, “Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It’s called Old,” and shared the movie poster and a shot of himself. The caption on the poster adds, “A new trip from writer/director M. Night Shymalan. It’s only a matter of time.”

“Old” is Shyamalan’s next project after recently wrapping up his latest trilogy, which included “Unbreakable,” “Split,” and “Glass.” Those movies resurrected Shyamalan’s directing career, which sputtered out after “The Last Airbender” and “After Earth” hit the box office with terrible reviews from both critics and moviegoers. The trilogy on the other hand was an instant hit, with “Unbreakable” making over $248M worldwide on an estimated $75M budget, and “Split” grossing over $278M from a $9M budget. The big finale, “Glass,” made almost $247M from an estimated $20M budget.

Shyamalan has spent more of his time as a producer over the last decade. He produced his trilogy, as well as the television series “Wayward Pines” and the AppleTV+ series “Servant.”

The ongoing health crisis is delaying releases and shifting premiere dates weekly, but “Old” is currently slated to hit theaters in July 2021. If all goes according to plan, fans of the director will get to see the film without delay.

Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old. #OldMovie @OldTheMovie pic.twitter.com/hth8jUum8K — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 26, 2020

