During Amazon’s new Echo product showcase, the company also introduced the eero Pro 6 and eero 6. The new mesh wifi systems feature Wi-Fi 6 functionality, and are available to order on Amazon.

The eero 6 series offers Wi-Fi 6 coverage for more than 75 devices simultaneously. The eero 6 features a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and connects compatible devices on your network, so you don’t need a separate Zigbee hub. The eero Pro 6 and eero 6 work with your existing internet service, and are backward compatible with all eero generations. This makes it easy to expand or upgrade your current network setup. You can also mix and match eero devices to create a custom system that’s right for your home.

“Customers need reliable home wifi now more than ever. Many of us are working from home, helping kids with online learning, keeping in touch with friends and family, and streaming and gaming in 4K—often at the same time,” said Nick Weaver, Co-Founder and CEO of eero. “The eero 6 series is the fastest eero series yet, giving our customers the speed and reliability of Wi-Fi 6 at an affordable price.”

The eero Pro 6 will be the perfect fit for homes with a Gigabit internet connection. The company stated that the single eero Pro 6 tri-band, high-performance mesh Wi-Fi 6 router features two Ethernet ports and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, covering up to 2,000 square feet. You can also buy an eero Pro 6 two-pack, which includes two eero Pro 6 routers, covering up to 3,500 square feet. The ero Pro 6 three-pack includes three eero Pro 6 routers, which connect wired or wirelessly, to cover up to 6,000 square feet.

The eero 6 was designed for homes with internet connections up to 500 Mbps. According to the company, a single eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router has two Ethernet ports and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, with coverage up to 1,500 square feet. An eero 6 two-pack covers up to 3,000 square feet and includes an eero 6 mesh router and the all-new eero 6 mesh wifi extender. You can also choose an eero 6 three-pack, which provides up to 5,000 square feet of coverage, and includes an eero 6 and two eero 6 mesh wifi extenders.

All eero devices use TrueMesh technology to intelligently route network traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and drop-offs so customers can stream in 4K, play games, and video conference with ease.

Amazon described the simple setup process, adding, “Setting up your eero 6 series takes just minutes using the in-app instructions. Simply unplug your old router, connect your eero 6 series router to your modem, sign in to the app, and you’re ready to go—no expertise required. And, once your new eero is up and running, you can also connect your smart home devices to your wifi network in fewer steps with Amazon’s Frustration Free Setup. After linking your eero account with your Amazon account, compatible devices join the network instantly and stay connected when you change your network name or password. If you need help with your eero devices, access our free world-class customer support for the life of your eero products.”

The built-in Zigbee smart home hub eliminates the need for additional Zigbee hubs. After you link your eero and Amazon accounts, Zigbee devices like smart lights, locks, plugs, and other compatible devices can connect directly to your eero network. You can use the eero app to manage your network, pause the internet, share your network with friends or guests, and more—whether you’re at home or on-the-go. With the eero skill for Alexa, customers can use an Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app to manage features with their voice using commands like, “Alexa, turn on the guest network.”

The eero line also features automatic software updates that provide the latest security patches, bug fixes, and feature upgrades. You can add advanced security and privacy features and parental controls with eero Secure, or sign up for eero Secure+, which provides the additional protection of security apps like 1Password for password management, Malwarebytes for malware protection, and Encrypt.me for VPN coverage on all your devices.

The eero 6 family of devices is available for pre-order right here on Amazon. The prices include:

eero Pro 6 : $229 (one-pack), $399 (two-pack), $599 (three-pack)

: $229 (one-pack), $399 (two-pack), $599 (three-pack) eero 6 : $129 (one-pack), $199 (two-pack), $279 (three-pack)

: $129 (one-pack), $199 (two-pack), $279 (three-pack) eero Secure or eero Secure+: $2.99 per month or $9.99 per month

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.