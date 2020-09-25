Yara Shahidi will play Tinkerbell in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Peter Pan and Wendy.” Multiple outlets confirmed the casting on Friday afternoon, and Shahidi will star alongside Jude Law and Alexander Molony, who will be playing Captain Hook and Peter Pan respectively. Newcomer Ever Anderson is set to play Wendy in the live-action adaptation.

David Lowery will direct the new live-action adaptation. Lowery also directed Disney’s 2016 “Pete’s Dragon,” which featured Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Redford, and Oakes Fegley. Lowery co-wrote the “Peter Pan and Wendy” script with Toby Halbrooks.

Disney’s latest live-action movie, “Mulan,” skipped the theaters and released on Disney+ earlier this month. The studio is also working on a new live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” with Halle Bailey, and a “Cruella” movie with Emma Stone.

Bailey and Shahidi both star in the hit Freeform series “Grown-ish,” a spinoff of the ABC hit “Black-ish.” Shahidi not only stars in “Grown-ish,” but also serves as a producer. On the big-screen, Shahidi starred in Ry Russo-Young’s 2019 YA drama “The Sun Is Also a Star” alongside Anais Lee and Charles Melton. The limited-release made over $2.5M on its domestic opening weekend and grossed over $6.7M worldwide.

Disney’s “Peter Pan and Wendy” will be a new adaptation of Disney’s 1953 classic. The animated-comedy is still the highest-grossing adaptation of the “Peter Pan” stories, but many studios have tried to capitalize on the tale. Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, and Bob Hoskins starred in “Hook” in 1991, and while the film was a financial success making over $300M worldwide, critics weren’t a fan of the adaptation.

In 2015, Hugh Jackman took on the role of Captain Hook in “PAN,” starring alongside Garrett Hedlund, Rooney Mara, Levi Miller, and Amanda Seyfried. That adaptation failed to spark interest at the box office and only made $128M worldwide on an estimated $150M budget.

The most recent release was “Wendy,” which premiered in 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival. Benh Zeitlin directed the movie, which featured Devin France, Yashua Mack, Gage Naquin, Gavin Naquin, Ahmad Cage, Krzysztof Meyn, Romyri Ross.

Other notable adaptations include Herbert Brenon’s “Peter Pan” from 1924 starring Betty Bronson, Ernest Torrence, Mary Brian, and Virginia Brown Faire. Mia Farrow and Danny Kaye starred in a made-for-television musical called “Peter Pan” in 1976.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.