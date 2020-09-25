The Marvel live-action universe on Disney+ might be adding a little Nick Fury to the mix. Variety reported that Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role in a new Disney+ series, continuing his character that was established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Details on the project are slim, Disney has not confirmed the Nick Fury series at this time. According to Variety’s report, Jackson is expected to star in the series, with Kyle Bradstreet producing.

Samuel L. Jackson was one of the original MCU actors, going as far back as Jon Favreau’s 2008 film “Iron Man” with Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, and Terrence Howard. Jackson’s character took a back seat once the Avengers started to assemble, but recently appeared in Jon Watts’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” with Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Disney+ Marvel live-action schedule was delayed and rearranged because of the ongoing health crisis. “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was originally slated to be the first live-action series from Marvel on the platform, but that show was moved to 2021. “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, is now the first show to premiere. The recent “WandaVision” trailer only promised that the show is “Coming Soon.”

The other live-action shows confirmed for Disney+ include “Loki,” “Hawkeye”, “Ms Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Moon Knight.” Disney is also working on an eighth animated-series called “What If.” While casting details are being kept a secret, it was confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will be playing She-Hulk in the series.

On the big screen, there are even more delays in the MCU. Disney announced that “Black Widow” is now releasing in May 2021, and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is now slated for July 9, 2021. The “Eternals” movie was moved to November 2021. The other films were moved to 2022 and beyond.

