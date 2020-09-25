Netflix teased “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” on Friday morning, offering a first-look trailer for the family-friendly fright-fest. The movie is based on the first installment of Joe Ballarini’s popular book series of the same name. Rachel Talalay directed the movie, which was produced by Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp, with Naia Cucukov, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg executive producing.

“A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” features Alessio Scalzotto, Tamsen McDonough, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, and Ricky He, and stars Tamara Smart, Ian Ho, Oona Laurence, Lunn Masako Cheng, Ty Consiglio, Indya Moore, and Tom Fenton.

The description reads, “When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as “The Grand Guignol” (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named “Peggy Drood” (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find Ballarini’s work right here on Amazon.

The movie adaptation will be available to stream on October 15th on Netflix, just before Halloween.

Netflix’s family-friendly October schedule includes the animated-feature “Over the Moon,” and an adaptation of the third book in the “The Last Kids on Earth” franchise. Tiny viewers can catch more Halloween action in “Carmen Sandiego: Season 3,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3,” “Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio,” “A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween,” and “Starbeam: Halloween Hero.”

