“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is hosting a spooky treat starting on September 30th. The Nintendo Switch title will offer new Halloween costumes, character customization options, DIY projects, and festivities leading up to Halloween. The update is free and adds a lot of Halloween events and special items for you and your friends to enjoy.

The publisher said in a statement, “Deck out your home and island for all your awesome autumnal occasions by first purchasing pumpkin starts in-game from Leif year-round or from Nook’s Cranny during October.”

As a special treat on Halloween night, players will receive a visit from a mysterious guest, Jack, the “czar of Halloween.” The special visitor should be expected after 5pm on October 31st.

“For players that have yet to create their personal island paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, now is a great time to get started,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Players who enjoyed their islands during the spring and summer will find new ways to play when they experience the new festive activities that fall has to offer.”

In November, Animal Crossing amiibo Cards Series 1-4 will be returning to select retailers at a suggested retail price of $5.99 per pack. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” supports amiibo cards from the Animal Crossing series, which will allow you to invite characters to live on the island, among other features.

The publisher also detailed a few of the events and extras coming with the new update, and you can find those notes below (as detailed by the company).

Find your style for Halloween night by purchasing costumes, like a mage's dress, at the Able Sisters shop during the month of October. You can even procure body paint and colored eye contacts by exchanging Nook Miles. You'll also be able to learn Halloween DIY projects from your fellow residents. On Halloween night, your neighbors will be getting in the holiday spirit with costumes of their own.

When Halloween night arrives on Oct. 31, after 5 p.m., neighbors will gather in the plaza, which will be adorned with an array of Halloween decorations. You'll also receive a visit from a mysterious guest, Jack, the "czar of Halloween." By giving Jack lollipops and candy, you'll earn spooky in-game rewards. Be sure to save some candy for your neighbors, too, or you might get pranked! Luckily, you can learn a couple of new Reactions to properly express your feelings of fear.

The ability to take a nap and visit other islands within dreams was introduced this summer. Now, you'll be able to easily revisit dreams from a list, making it even easier to visit some of your favorite islands.

The NookLink Service in the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app is also receiving an update in early October. With the update, you’ll be able to use your smart device to perform Reactions in the game. The next update will be coming in late November, but no details were given at this time.

