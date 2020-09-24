Nickelodeon ordered a third season of “The Casagrandes,” which will find Ronnie Anne and her family on a variety of adventures while exploring different areas of the city. The animated series will feature new guest stars, giving voice to both new and returning characters throughout season two, including Danny Trejo, Ally Brooke, Jorge Gutierrez, Stephanie Beatriz, Justin Chon and more.

“The Casagrandes” is a spinoff of Nickelodeon’s top-rated animated series “The Loud House,” and the show ranks as the number two animated property across television with Kids 2-11. The network confirmed that season three is currently in production by Nickelodeon Animation Studio.

“Our audience has loved the diverse characters, relatable stories and rich animation found in The Casagrandes since the series debuted last year,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “The success of the show is due to the creative leadership who continue to showcase the love and laughter of this family, living in an environment that reflects the global world we live in today.”

Since its debut, The Casagrandes has told stories infused with humor, heart and the everyday escapades of family and friends. Season two of The Casagrandes starts with “Fails from the Crypt,” where the kids try to break a local record for staying in the cemetery overnight; followed by “Bad Cluck,” where a haunted chicken is pestering the Casagrandes.

The voice cast includes Izabella Alvarez, Carlos PenaVega, Eugenio Derbez, Carlos Alazraqui, Roxana Ortega, Alexa PenaVega, Jared Kozak, Alex Cazares, Ruben Garfias, Sonia Manzano, Ken Jeong, Melissa Joan Hart, Leah Mei Gold, and Lexi Sexton.

The description reads, “The Casagrandes tells the story of Ronnie Anne, who moves to the city with her mom and older brother to live with their big, loving family, the Casagrandes. A spinoff of The Loud House, the series showcases the culture, humor, and love that’s part of growing up in a multigenerational Mexican-American family.”

The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Miguel Puga serves as co-executive producer, Alan Foreman is supervising producer and Miguel Gonzalez serves as art director, with award-winning cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz as consulting producer and cultural consultant.

