HBO Max is teasing an all-new installment to the “Pretty Little Liars” franchise. The platform confirmed a direct-to-series order for the new Max Original drama “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” from executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring, who both worked on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” together.

The description reads, “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.:

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring said in a joint statement, “We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different. So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements.”

“Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can’t wait,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

The series is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard.

The first “Pretty Little Liars” series was produced by Warner Horizon Television for Freeform/ABC Family, debuted in June 2010, and ran for seven seasons. During its seven-year run, “Pretty Little Liars” ranked as the top scripted series on all of cable television in the teen girl demo, and it ranks as the top series ever to air on Freeform/ABC Family.

In its final season, “Pretty Little Liars” amassed 62.5M social engagements through the night of its series finale telecast — significantly higher engagement than the other biggest shows of that year, “America’s Got Talent” and “Game of Thrones.” Season six of the show was the #1 most social scripted TV series, with more than 270M total social engagements across Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, and Twitter. If you’re hoping to get a job in social media marketing one day, you could write a thesis on the team behind “Pretty Little Liars,” they were the rockstars of social engagement.

The Pretty Little Liars book series that the show was based on includes 16 books and three companion novels. It is a #1 New York Times bestselling series and was on The New York Times Best Sellers list for more than 80 weeks. To date, 9M copies of the book have been sold in the U.S. alone, and it has been sold in 33 foreign markets and languages.

