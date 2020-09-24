Shudder announced that Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King will lead the voice cast for “The Creepshow Halloween Special,” slated to premiere on October 26th. The fully animated special will feature two stories directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, with animation by Octopie animation studio.

“Survivor Type,” based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero, stars Sutherland as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost.

The second story,“Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” is based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale. That project stars King as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

“Halloween wouldn’t be complete without Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween,” said Nicotero.

“Although season 2, now in production, has been delayed due to Covid, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of Creepshow during Halloween season,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager.

“The Creepshow Halloween Special” is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Octopie, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Dave Newberg and Isaac Krauss are Executive Producers for Octopie; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.

